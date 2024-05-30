25 fabulous photos of historic Victoria Street and Corporation Street in Blackpool some over 100 years old

These are a step back in time to Blackpool town centre.

The photos focus on Victoria Street, which is one of the town’s oldest streets and Corporation Street. They are central to our resort’s shopping. Some of the really old ones go back to the 1800s. I find them fascinating because there are glimmers of how our town would shape up decades later. Other photos fast forward to the 90s and 00s.

Natwest Bank in Corporation Street

1. Town Centre Memories

Natwest Bank in Corporation Street

Victoria Street, 1976. South side of the street looking towards the sea

2. Town Centre Memories

Victoria Street, 1976. South side of the street looking towards the sea

The Evening Gazette and Gazette Stationers occupied the site at the junction on Victoria Street and Corporation Street. The building which housed the Stationers was once The Trevelyan Hotel which closed in 1950

3. Town Centre Memories

The Evening Gazette and Gazette Stationers occupied the site at the junction on Victoria Street and Corporation Street. The building which housed the Stationers was once The Trevelyan Hotel which closed in 1950

The Body Shop on Victoria Street

4. Town Centre Memories

The Body Shop on Victoria Street

Derek Bunting protesting against Council Tax, in Victoria Street, Blackpool

5. Town Centre Memories

Derek Bunting protesting against Council Tax, in Victoria Street, Blackpool

Cars and shoppers shared the space as they looked for bargains in the 1940s on the open air market that bordered Market Street, Church Street, Corporation Street and West Street

6. Town Centre Memories

Cars and shoppers shared the space as they looked for bargains in the 1940s on the open air market that bordered Market Street, Church Street, Corporation Street and West Street

