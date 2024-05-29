We’ve delved through our archives to bring you some scenes from the trendiest places to be from he 90s right through to the noughties. Ali Bamber said: “Had some great times in Poulton back in the day!” See if you can spot yourself.
Arriving guests were given a free shot when the Peppermint Lounge celebrated its first birthday. The were handed out by Jess and Mandy from Exposure Dance Agency
The Residence Nightclub
This was when The Residence celebrated 10 years in business. Owner Elliott Simpson and Miss Poulton Jade Slusarczyk in the club
Staff at the opening night of the newly refurbished Residence nightclub in Poulton.
Opening of The Residence nightclub in Poulton, formerly Club L'Orange.
Pic shows guests of owner Elliott Simpson (centre) at the opening.
6. The Residence Nightclub Poulton
