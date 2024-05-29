21 spine-tingling retro pics of Poulton nightclubs The Residence, The Hub and Peppermint lounge

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 29th May 2024, 13:34 BST

These cracking pictures celebrate the Poulton nightclubs of the 90s - The Residence, The Hub and Peppermint Lounge

We’ve delved through our archives to bring you some scenes from the trendiest places to be from he 90s right through to the noughties. Ali Bamber said: “Had some great times in Poulton back in the day!” See if you can spot yourself.

Arriving guests were given a free shot when the Peppermint Lounge celebrated its first birthday. The were handed out by Jess and Mandy from Exposure Dance Agency

Poulton Nightlife

The Residence Nightclub

Poulton Nightlife

This was when The Residence celebrated 10 years in business. Owner Elliott Simpson and Miss Poulton Jade Slusarczyk in the club

Poulton Nightlife

Staff at the opening night of the newly refurbished Residence nightclub in Poulton.

Poulton Nightlife

Opening of The Residence nightclub in Poulton, formerly Club L'Orange. Pic shows guests of owner Elliott Simpson (centre) at the opening.

Poulton Nightlife

The Residence Nightclub Poulton

The Residence Nightclub Poulton

