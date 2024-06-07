The school is long gone, but the memories remain. Are you pictured?
1. Bispham High School Memories
Pupils who took part in the Race for Life. L-R Naomi Houldsworth, Katryna Barnes, Caroline Bradshaw, Teacher Fay Smith, Michelle Gavagan, Rachel Bashforth, Sophie Diver, Stevie Wise , Becky Dawe and Leanne Jackson.
2. Bispham High School Memories
Bispham High School celebrated its Arts College status with an evening of entertainment.
Pic shows pupils Daniel Farrell (11) and Brett Davis (9) looking through the new prospectus
3. Bispham High School Memories
Blackpool secondary schools youth games - Rosie Howarth
4. Bispham High School
Official opening of the new south wing at Bispham High School. Pupils hard at work in one of the new classrooms.
5. Bispham High School
Pupils from the Bispham High School production of Godspell celebrate the school's award of Phase 2 in their Arts College status
6. Bispham High School
Blackpool students gathered at Bispham High School to rehearse their performance of Our Town, a mixture of drama and dance which was performed at the Millennium Dome.
