These pictures don’t go quite that far back but these youngsters proudly took part in The Gazette’s Young Seasider’s competition in the 1990s.
I remember it, do you? I painted a picture of a spaceman and it made the gallery! Funny what sticks in the mind.
Even if you weren’t creative at school – it’s worth a look at these photos because you might spot your pals.
