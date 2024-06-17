39 artistically memorable pictures of Blackpool Young Seasiders entrants in the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Jun 2024, 11:06 BST

Young Seasiders is a chance for creative expression and for demonstrating artistic skills – and it has been going for decades.

These pictures don’t go quite that far back but these youngsters proudly took part in The Gazette’s Young Seasider’s competition in the 1990s.

I remember it, do you? I painted a picture of a spaceman and it made the gallery! Funny what sticks in the mind.

Even if you weren’t creative at school – it’s worth a look at these photos because you might spot your pals.

ICYMI: 61 incredible retro photos of Blackpool high schools in the 1990s including Palatine, Collegiate and Highfield

13 closed Blackpool and Fylde schools that will be remembered by a generation of pupils

19 of the best Blackpool Greenlands High School photos back to the 1990s

Young Seasiders entrant Anne-Marie Smith from St George's High School

1. Young Seasiders '1990s'

Young Seasiders entrant Anne-Marie Smith from St George's High School | National World

Photo Sales
Lindsey Hawcroft from St George's School

2. Young Seasiders '1990'

Lindsey Hawcroft from St George's School | National World

Photo Sales
Collegiate High School, Blackpool. 16 year old Claire Godwin at work on a ceramic head.

3. Young Seasiders '1990'

Collegiate High School, Blackpool. 16 year old Claire Godwin at work on a ceramic head. | National World

Photo Sales
Admiring the entries

4. Young Seasiders '1990s'

Admiring the entries | National World

Photo Sales
Creators of a Van Gogh group painting from Westcliff School, pictured

5. Young Seasiders

Creators of a Van Gogh group painting from Westcliff School, pictured | National World

Photo Sales
5-year-old Thomas Wallbank from Shakespeare School

6. Young Seasiders '1990'

5-year-old Thomas Wallbank from Shakespeare School | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:first personYoungstersThe GazetteSchoolsBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.