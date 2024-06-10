It became Bispham High School in 2000 and the school itself finally closed in 2015 having merged with Collegiate High School to form Aspire Academy.

These pictures of past pupils go back to the 1990s. It wasn't fond memories for all though, especially in the early years. One former pupil commented on our Facebook page: "I left in 1978 was a Claremont girl. Hated it at Greenlands, the teachers looked down on us." What are your memories?