It became Bispham High School in 2000 and the school itself finally closed in 2015 having merged with Collegiate High School to form Aspire Academy.
These pictures of past pupils go back to the 1990s. It wasn’t fond memories for all though, especially in the early years. One former pupil commented on our Facebook page: “I left in 1978 was a Claremont girl. Hated it at Greenlands, the teachers looked down on us.” What are your memories? ICYMI: 11 exclusive retro photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1987
Dutton Forshaw Service Manager Keith Warrilow helps the Greenlands High School pupils with their work on the Kart. From left, Heidi Ford, Keith Warrilow, Rebecca Musson, Jon Bourne (assistant head of technology -Greenlands), Jackie Geoghegan and (front) Claire Steeden
Professional magician Steve Corrin shows a few tricks of the trade to (from left), Claire Terrell (Grennlands High School), Andrew Seaton and Lee Terrell (Warbreck High School).
Pictured at Greenlands High School for Girls Awards Evening, are from left, joint head girl Sophie Lea, Headteacher Mrs Alison Berry, guest of honour Professor Margaret Maden, the Deputy Mayor of Blackpool - Councillor Sue Wright, chairman of governors Mrs Christine Buxton and joint head girl Louise Nickson
Greenlands High School, Blackpool, year nine (winners of Blackpool under 14 Hockey League) and year eight (winners of under 13 league) - hockey teams . Back, from left, Jessica Jones, Charlene Hassell, Katie Grice, Claire Southern, Kimberley Lancaster, Jay Hickson, Michelle Taylor, Kathryn Wren and Katrina Hassell. Kneeling, from left, Lisa Ainsworth, Kelly French, Alex Hindley, Claire Turner, Heidi Cliff and Catherine Salthouse
Greenlands High School - Performing Arts status story. from left, Zoe Barker,Tina Meeham, Claire Brown, Kate Harvey and Sarah Lockwood
Duncan Jump with some of the girls from the Greenlands High School "Soul'd Out" band, who will be performing in his show "Hits from the Great Musicals", at the Opera House, Blackpool on Saturday 7th March.
