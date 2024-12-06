38 nostalgic images of Blackpool's hotel industry in days gone by from B&Bs to seafront icons

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 6th Dec 2024, 08:57 BST

In decades past, Blackpool’s hotel trade flourished as our seaside town became a magnet for British holidaymakers.

By the mid 20th Centry, Blackpool attracted millions of people every year and hotels and guest houses began to line every street from the promenade to those off the beaten track.

They offered bed and breakfast, hearty meals and a homely atmosphere. Many still exist today - the Imperial, Norbreck, Savoy. These pictures take a historic look back at Blackpool’s premier places to stay.

ICYMI: 39 pulse-raising nightlife pictures of pubs, clubs, and restaurants in Poulton back in the day

I didn't realise Blackpool's first 'Big One' rollercoaster was outside the Winter Gardens - 31 retro pics

I can't believe it's Blackpool! 33 mind-blowing retro scenes to take you back to Blackpool in 1950

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

The Norbreck Castle in the 1980s

1. Blackpool Hotels in the past

The Norbreck Castle in the 1980s | National World

Photo Sales
The County Hotel to the left

2. Hotel Nostalgia

The County Hotel to the left | National World

Photo Sales
Undated picture of Butlins Metropole Hotel

3. Hotel Nostalgia

Undated picture of Butlins Metropole Hotel | National World

Photo Sales
Originally a farm with a licence, the Gynn Inn, seen in this view from the early 1900s, looking towards Dickson Road, was demolished in 1921. The sale of fixtures and fittings of the old inn raised £30, with eight cast iron spittoons being sold for one shilling. The Duke of Cambridge Hotel to it's right was rebuilt as the present day Gynn, but the terrace of houses on the right still remains, some as homes others as businesses

4. Hotel Nostalgia

Originally a farm with a licence, the Gynn Inn, seen in this view from the early 1900s, looking towards Dickson Road, was demolished in 1921. The sale of fixtures and fittings of the old inn raised £30, with eight cast iron spittoons being sold for one shilling. The Duke of Cambridge Hotel to it's right was rebuilt as the present day Gynn, but the terrace of houses on the right still remains, some as homes others as businesses | submit

Photo Sales
Norbreck Castle Hotel, 1963

5. Hotel Nostalgia

Norbreck Castle Hotel, 1963 | National World

Photo Sales
The Albion Hotel was situated on the Promenade and the north side of Church Street (known as Lane Ends Street when the hotel was built in 1828). Burton's Buildings later occupied this site. This picture dates back to 1924

6. Hotel Nostalgia

The Albion Hotel was situated on the Promenade and the north side of Church Street (known as Lane Ends Street when the hotel was built in 1828). Burton's Buildings later occupied this site. This picture dates back to 1924 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolWinter GardensPoultonPubsRestaurants
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice