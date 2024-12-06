4 . Hotel Nostalgia

Originally a farm with a licence, the Gynn Inn, seen in this view from the early 1900s, looking towards Dickson Road, was demolished in 1921. The sale of fixtures and fittings of the old inn raised £30, with eight cast iron spittoons being sold for one shilling. The Duke of Cambridge Hotel to it's right was rebuilt as the present day Gynn, but the terrace of houses on the right still remains, some as homes others as businesses | submit