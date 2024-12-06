By the mid 20th Centry, Blackpool attracted millions of people every year and hotels and guest houses began to line every street from the promenade to those off the beaten track.
They offered bed and breakfast, hearty meals and a homely atmosphere. Many still exist today - the Imperial, Norbreck, Savoy. These pictures take a historic look back at Blackpool’s premier places to stay.
The Norbreck Castle in the 1980s | National World
The County Hotel to the left | National World
Undated picture of Butlins Metropole Hotel | National World
Originally a farm with a licence, the Gynn Inn, seen in this view from the early 1900s, looking towards Dickson Road, was demolished in 1921. The sale of fixtures and fittings of the old inn raised £30, with eight cast iron spittoons being sold for one shilling. The Duke of Cambridge Hotel to it's right was rebuilt as the present day Gynn, but the terrace of houses on the right still remains, some as homes others as businesses | submit
Norbreck Castle Hotel, 1963 | National World
The Albion Hotel was situated on the Promenade and the north side of Church Street (known as Lane Ends Street when the hotel was built in 1828). Burton's Buildings later occupied this site. This picture dates back to 1924 | National World