It was 1950 and our town was thriving as a premier holiday resort. The stars were in town for summer seasons, holidaymakers packed the seafront, new schools were built and school children watched TV for the first time.
Lots of street scenes and people pictures included in a gallery of memories.
Blackpool North Station, Dickson Road entrance with the Odeon Cinema on the leftPhoto: staff
The Brighton Hydro Hotel which is now the Colonial Hotel on Blackpool PromenadePhoto: submit
St John's Ambulance Headquarters on St Andrew's Road North in 1950Photo: submit
Anna Neagle and Frankie Vaughan in Blackpool in the 1950sPhoto: Submit
Donald Peers signs autographs in Blackpool, 1950Photo: National World
Children watch TV at Southdene School, South ShorePhoto: Submit