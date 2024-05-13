Being 30 odd years ago, the 1990s evoke nostalgia for a generation before the Internet took hold and were still relying on film cameras for their snaps - just. Many of these incredible pictures haven't been seen before and are part of the mighty Getty archive. They are punctuated with scenes taken by our own photographers through those retro years and show Blackpool how it used to be. We have so many pictures in our archives but I reckon these are some of the most atmospheric.
1. Blackpool 1990s
Kelly's Bar is central to this picture. Next to it, to the right, is a building which has been home to several nightclubs, including Jenks. And the familiar facade of the orange and white style cafe to the left. This was June 1991
2. Blackpool 1990
A woman walking her dog on Blackpool Promenade
3. Blackpool 1990s
A shrimp fisherman wades out into seawater under Blackpool pier in the early morning, holding his fishing net as he looks for shrimp in the water, 1990
4. Blackpool 1990s
Oasis performing in Blackpool, 1995
5. Blackpool 1990s
Viewing area at the top of the Blackpool Tower, Lancashire, 1999
6. Blackpool 1990s
Illuminated amusement arcades, Blackpool, 1999. Mr B's Golden Mile Centre amusement arcade is shown at night. Blackpool is famous for its illuminations, which started in 1879 with electric arc lamps lighting up the promenade. There are now five miles of illuminations from early September to early November
