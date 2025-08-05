Blackpool Nightclubs: 37 of the best pics of Blackpool's legendary Club Sanuk in the 2000s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Club Sanuk dominated the night club scene in the 00s and built up a brilliant following.

It welcomed celebrities through its doors and was well known for hosting music events and was a popular Sunday night venue. At the time in-house resident music spinner DJ Dave Pope orchestrated those memorable I Love Sunday party nights. Do you remember those days? You might be in our pictures…

Sunday silk with Dave Pope - this was in 2006

1. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Sunday silk with Dave Pope - this was in 2006 Photo: Submit

Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront

2. Memories of Club Sanuk

Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront Photo: Christian Blake

Robyn Willars and Gemma Forshaw

3. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Robyn Willars and Gemma Forshaw Photo: Christian Blake

Bruce McLean delivers the tunes at Club Sanuk

4. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Bruce McLean delivers the tunes at Club Sanuk Photo: Submit

Shabaz who starred in Big Brother and friend in 2006

5. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Shabaz who starred in Big Brother and friend in 2006 Photo: Submit

Craig Smith - Club Sanuk DJ in 2006

6. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Craig Smith - Club Sanuk DJ in 2006 Photo: Submit

