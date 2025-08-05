It welcomed celebrities through its doors and was well known for hosting music events and was a popular Sunday night venue. At the time in-house resident music spinner DJ Dave Pope orchestrated those memorable I Love Sunday party nights. Do you remember those days? You might be in our pictures…
1. Best memories of Club Sanuk
Sunday silk with Dave Pope - this was in 2006 Photo: Submit
2. Memories of Club Sanuk
Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront Photo: Christian Blake
3. Best memories of Club Sanuk
Robyn Willars and Gemma Forshaw Photo: Christian Blake
4. Best memories of Club Sanuk
Bruce McLean delivers the tunes at Club Sanuk Photo: Submit
5. Best memories of Club Sanuk
Shabaz who starred in Big Brother and friend in 2006 Photo: Submit
6. Best memories of Club Sanuk
Craig Smith - Club Sanuk DJ in 2006 Photo: Submit
