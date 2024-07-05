Blackpool's best historic and beloved pubs from down the decades according to readers

By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:38 BST

I asked our readers which pubs in Blackpool they thought were the best to ever exist.

Some are a blast from the past whilst others are still very much a huge part of the Blackpool pub circuit. Here’s a selection of the pubs they suggested…

The Sun Inn, Bolton Street, Blackpool was mentioned time and time again. Here it is painted Tangerine in support of Blackpool FC

1. Best pub ever

The Sun Inn, Bolton Street, Blackpool was mentioned time and time again. Here it is painted Tangerine in support of Blackpool FC

Lifeboat Inn, Foxhall Road, 2013

2. Best pubs ever

Lifeboat Inn, Foxhall Road, 2013

The Pump and Truncheon was a firm favourite

3. Best pubs ever

The Pump and Truncheon was a firm favourite

Stephen Mccall: "Tower lounge. Great days and nights in there"

4. Best pubs ever

Stephen Mccall: "Tower lounge. Great days and nights in there"

Mick Jowett remembered the Ramsden Arms

5. Best pubs ever

Mick Jowett remembered the Ramsden Arms

Richard Pegg: "They were all good from The Hop to the Bellvue, you can't say which was best" David Anthony Potts agreed: "The Hop Inn without a shadow of a doubt"

6. Best pubs ever

Richard Pegg: "They were all good from The Hop to the Bellvue, you can't say which was best" David Anthony Potts agreed: "The Hop Inn without a shadow of a doubt"

