Rumours was massive in its day, a fun club which was always up there as a place not to be missed, I even had my hen do there! And how can we forget Yates’s? Or Yates Wine Lodge to give it its full name. There are others too as well as pictures of bar staff who kept the drinks flowing – they are sure to have you reminiscing.
1. Blackpool bars
Bar Red, 2003Photo: Submit
2. Blackpool bars
Re-opening of Rumours, Talbot Square 2006Photo: Martin Bostock
3. Blackpool bars
DJ James Fontalba at Hush, 2006Photo: Submit
4. Blackpool bars
This was a scene at Rumours in 1998Photo: Bill Johnson
5. Blackpool bars
Judges in the Star Search Karaoke Contest at Yates', Talbot Square, Blackpool. From left, Town Centre DJ Lee Hirst, Radio Wave's Chris Bovaird and Hayley Kay, Gazette Entertainments Editor Robin Duke.Photo: Bill Johnson
6. Blackpool bars
Memorable Yates's Wine LodgePhoto: submit