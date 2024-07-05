Ah, take me back! 34 amazing retro pics of Blackpool bars and clubs including Rumours and Yates's

By Claire Lark
Published 19th May 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:46 BST

These pictures dug from our archives bring back memories of some of Blackpool’s legendary pubs, clubs and bars where you might have spent nights out in the 1990s and 2000s.

Rumours was massive in its day, a fun club which was always up there as a place not to be missed, I even had my hen do there! And how can we forget Yates’s? Or Yates Wine Lodge to give it its full name. There are others too as well as pictures of bar staff who kept the drinks flowing – they are sure to have you reminiscing.

Bar Red, 2003

1. Blackpool bars

Bar Red, 2003Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Re-opening of Rumours, Talbot Square 2006

2. Blackpool bars

Re-opening of Rumours, Talbot Square 2006Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
DJ James Fontalba at Hush, 2006

3. Blackpool bars

DJ James Fontalba at Hush, 2006Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
This was a scene at Rumours in 1998

4. Blackpool bars

This was a scene at Rumours in 1998Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Judges in the Star Search Karaoke Contest at Yates', Talbot Square, Blackpool. From left, Town Centre DJ Lee Hirst, Radio Wave's Chris Bovaird and Hayley Kay, Gazette Entertainments Editor Robin Duke.

5. Blackpool bars

Judges in the Star Search Karaoke Contest at Yates', Talbot Square, Blackpool. From left, Town Centre DJ Lee Hirst, Radio Wave's Chris Bovaird and Hayley Kay, Gazette Entertainments Editor Robin Duke.Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Memorable Yates's Wine Lodge

6. Blackpool bars

Memorable Yates's Wine LodgePhoto: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire