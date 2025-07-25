It was the time when the annual conferences added a political undertone to the town's spirited atmosphere which saw deckchairs lining the promenade as far as the eye could see. The town's iconic trams rumbed along the seafront ferrying tourists to the town's attractions.
The town centre was alive with shoppers, as were the hundreds of guest houses.
These amazing pictures from the mighty Getty Archive paint Blackpool in a different light.
1. 1980s Blackpool
Tea and coffee on sale tempts holidaymakers, 1983 | Getty Images
2. 1980s Blackpool
The Golden Mile Centre in 1987 | Getty Images
3. 1980s Blackpool
Crowds of holidaymakers relax in the summer sun | Getty Images
4. 1980s Blackpool
A woman ponders the illuminated front of Gipsy Rosalee's fortune telling service i9n 1983. The sign says that Gipsy Rosalee was the queen of the Golden Mile and the photographs display famous customers including Jimmy Tarbuck and Eddie Large | Getty Images
5. 1980s Blackpool
The exterior of the Winter Gardens theatre advertising magician Paul Daniels summer show in 1983 | Getty Images
6. 1980s Blackpool
Crowds of holidaymakers and kiosks offering tea, coffee, ices, whelks and cockles and shrimps as snacks on the beach in 1983 | Getty Images
