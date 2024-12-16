37 amazing retro pics at iconic Blackpool nightclub Syndicate when the floor was bouncing

Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:34 BST

The decade of the noughties belonged to The Syndicate nightclub in Blackpool

Catapulted to clubland centre stage, the music venue, which could accommodate 5,000 people, was a superclub. It was intense and the biggest music venue in the North West. Week in, week out from opening its doors in 2002, it was packed with capacity numbers. It had three levels of floor space, a VIP floor – and a revolving dance floor.

These photos are from some of the most memorable nights showing crowd scenes and the DJs who kept the music spinning. There was a teen night too – the kids featured loved it. They would be in their thirties now. Celebrities and the crowd from Manchester’s Hacienda were also frequent visitors.

DJ Travis Grant

1. The Syndicate

DJ Travis Grant | National World

A packed Syndicate nightclub

2. The Syndicate

A packed Syndicate nightclub | National World

Opening night

3. The Syndicate

Opening night | National World

Peter Stringfellow on the decks at the opening of Syndicate nightclub in Blackpool

4. The Syndicate

Peter Stringfellow on the decks at the opening of Syndicate nightclub in Blackpool | National World

Queuing on the opening night

5. The Syndicate

Queuing on the opening night | National World

The last of the posted pasted on the wall as The Syndicate gets ready for demolition

6. The Syndicate

The last of the posted pasted on the wall as The Syndicate gets ready for demolition | National World

