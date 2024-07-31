Many of them are family-run and have been open for decades, some right back to the 1800s
Here are 19 of Blackpool’s oldest businesses still going strong. If you know of others, please let us know so we can update the list. Email us at [email protected]
1. Roberts Oyster Rooms
Roberts Oyster Rooms on the promenade has been selling shellfiesh since 1831 - it's almost as old as Blackpool itself.Photo: UGC
2. Brooks Collectables
Brookes Collectables in Waterloo Road has operated by the same family since 1949. It's a hidden gem selling a variety of goods including die-cast modelsPhoto: Google
3. The Saddle
The Saddle on Whitegate Drive dates back to 1770 and is Blackpool's oldest continuously running pubPhoto: Submit
4. Chadwicks
Founded in 1896, Chadwicks is a timber merchant and ironmongers . It has been located at its Mowbray Drive premises since 1956Photo: Google
5. Notarianni's ice-cream
Notarianni's ice cream first set up shop in Central Drive and were doing so well that they decided to open up a second parlour on Waterloo Road in 1937. It is strill going strong and is run by the same familyPhoto: Google
6. John Potter Harrison
Chartered accountants John Potter Harrison has been in business for more than a century. It has offices in Lytham and Blackpool (pictured)Photo: Google