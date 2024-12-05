5 . 007 Club

Brian London's 007 Club was ground breaking in its day and lots of you mentioned it. But this is for Bill Glass. It was where he met Brenda, his late wife. He said: 'Brian London that's where I met Brenda, my wife and the love of my life. We had 47 great years together until she joined the angels in March 2022. I miss her every day, but she gave me fantastic memories that all started in the 007' Photo: National World