31 of the best retro Blackpool nightclubs remembered by readers through the decades

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Dec 2024, 11:48 BST

We asked our readers which Blackpool Nightclubs were the best to ever exist – and you told us, in your thousands.

What was amazing looking through the comments was how many different nightclubs were mentioned. We know Blackpool is at the heart of entertainment though so it’s no wonder there have been so many over the years.

We’ve picked out the ones which were mentioned the most and these pictures will take you right back to those favourite places. Sarah Fleming summed it all up – ‘Waterfront. Best days ever. If I only had a Time Machine’ Don’t we all!

ICYMI: I'd love to go back... 37 old school retro pics of a thriving 1980s Blackpool, from the Golden Mile to trams

25 of the most historical Blackpool photos from the town's earliest days

Love a little bit of nostalgia and retro? Sign up for our Gazette retro newsletter

Stuart Menzies remembers this 1980s place well. He said 'Adam and Eve, I was there when thriller video was out'

1. Adam and Eve

Stuart Menzies remembers this 1980s place well. He said 'Adam and Eve, I was there when thriller video was out' Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The Zone crew - circa 1990. Blackpool's pioneering rave club

2. Zone Nightclub

The Zone crew - circa 1990. Blackpool's pioneering rave club Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Queueing for Macy's back in the 90s... another packed place back in the day which readers remember

3. Macy's

Queueing for Macy's back in the 90s... another packed place back in the day which readers remember Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Venue was massive in the 90s and 00s

4. Venue

The Venue was massive in the 90s and 00s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Brian London's 007 Club was ground breaking in its day and lots of you mentioned it. But this is for Bill Glass. It was where he met Brenda, his late wife. He said: 'Brian London that's where I met Brenda, my wife and the love of my life. We had 47 great years together until she joined the angels in March 2022. I miss her every day, but she gave me fantastic memories that all started in the 007'

5. 007 Club

Brian London's 007 Club was ground breaking in its day and lots of you mentioned it. But this is for Bill Glass. It was where he met Brenda, his late wife. He said: 'Brian London that's where I met Brenda, my wife and the love of my life. We had 47 great years together until she joined the angels in March 2022. I miss her every day, but she gave me fantastic memories that all started in the 007' Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Flamingo Night Club in 1991. Deb Taylor said: 'Many a good night in Blackpool in The Palace and also Flamingos 🦩 all in the 90’s! We used to just decide to go at 8.30 get changed and get in a car and drive from South Lakes to Blackpool!'

6. Flamingo Nightclub

Flamingo Night Club in 1991. Deb Taylor said: 'Many a good night in Blackpool in The Palace and also Flamingos 🦩 all in the 90’s! We used to just decide to go at 8.30 get changed and get in a car and drive from South Lakes to Blackpool!' Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNightclubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice