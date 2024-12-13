35 incredibly retro pictures of Blackpool's iconic Club Sanuk which rocked in the 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Dec 2024, 09:32 BST

Club Sanuk dominated the night club scene in the 00s and built up a brilliant following through the decade.

The club welcomed celebrities through its doors and was well known for hosting music events and was a popular Sunday night venue.

This was in 2006 - Polish Night

This was in 2006 - Polish Night Photo: Submit

Packed with party goers on the opening night in 2005

Packed with party goers on the opening night in 2005 Photo: Christian Blake

Inside Club Sanuk - the place was buzzing with atmosphere

Inside Club Sanuk - the place was buzzing with atmosphere Photo: National World

Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront

Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront Photo: Christian Blake

Alex Fielding and Holly Wilkinson, 2007

Alex Fielding and Holly Wilkinson, 2007 Photo: Christian Blake

Sunday silk with Dave Pope - this was in 2006

Sunday silk with Dave Pope - this was in 2006 Photo: Submit

