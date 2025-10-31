Fleetwood hair stylist to enter Blackpool boxing ring

35 amazing Blackpool school photos from 25 years ago that’ll take you right back to the classroom

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 31st Oct 2025, 13:26 GMT

These fantastic pictures span the early noughties and bring back memories from schools across Blackpool.

A range of activities from sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and the dreaded Ofsted they round up two years of memories.

You might be pictured…

Young Master Chef of the year, held at Blackpool and Fylde College was won by Rachael Bramhall and Karly Duckworth, both 13, both from Highfield school

1. Schools 2001-2002

Young Master Chef of the year, held at Blackpool and Fylde College was won by Rachael Bramhall and Karly Duckworth, both 13, both from Highfield school Photo: Toby Williams

Montgomery School pupils Amy Tobin 12, Sam Daniels 12 , Claire Hamilton 15. The girls have wone the North West Rotary Club Blackpool North Public Speaking Comp

2. School Memories 2001-2002

Montgomery School pupils Amy Tobin 12, Sam Daniels 12 , Claire Hamilton 15. The girls have wone the North West Rotary Club Blackpool North Public Speaking Comp Photo: Dave Nelson

Year 11 pupils at Bispham High School with radio wave presenter Chris Bovaird at the college leaver's service

3. Schools

Year 11 pupils at Bispham High School with radio wave presenter Chris Bovaird at the college leaver's service Photo: Submit

Students dress up as the Beatles for a Golden Jubilee concert at Thames School. L-R, Liam Melrose, 10, Nathan Thompson, 10. Mark Mather, 11, amd Shawn Stokes, 10

4. Schools 2001-2002

Students dress up as the Beatles for a Golden Jubilee concert at Thames School. L-R, Liam Melrose, 10, Nathan Thompson, 10. Mark Mather, 11, amd Shawn Stokes, 10 Photo: Toby Williams

Golden Jubilee party at Waterloo Primary School, Blackpool. Special Support Assistant Jane Lloyd as Little Weed, with Chloe Waine (6)and her sister Jodie (9) as Bill and Ben the flowerpot men

5. Schools 2001-2002

Golden Jubilee party at Waterloo Primary School, Blackpool. Special Support Assistant Jane Lloyd as Little Weed, with Chloe Waine (6)and her sister Jodie (9) as Bill and Ben the flowerpot men Photo: Bill Johnson

Christ the King School Shabana Patael, 12, Danny Larocque 12. Front left Gillian Hindle, Leaanne Holker both 12

6. Schools 2001-2002

Christ the King School Shabana Patael, 12, Danny Larocque 12. Front left Gillian Hindle, Leaanne Holker both 12 Photo: submit

News you can trust since 1873
