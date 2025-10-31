A range of activities from sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and the dreaded Ofsted they round up two years of memories.
1. Schools 2001-2002
Young Master Chef of the year, held at Blackpool and Fylde College was won by Rachael Bramhall and Karly Duckworth, both 13, both from Highfield school Photo: Toby Williams
Montgomery School pupils Amy Tobin 12, Sam Daniels 12 , Claire Hamilton 15. The girls have wone the North West Rotary Club Blackpool North Public Speaking Comp Photo: Dave Nelson
Year 11 pupils at Bispham High School with radio wave presenter Chris Bovaird at the college leaver's service Photo: Submit
Students dress up as the Beatles for a Golden Jubilee concert at Thames School. L-R, Liam Melrose, 10, Nathan Thompson, 10. Mark Mather, 11, amd Shawn Stokes, 10 Photo: Toby Williams
Golden Jubilee party at Waterloo Primary School, Blackpool. Special Support Assistant Jane Lloyd as Little Weed, with Chloe Waine (6)and her sister Jodie (9) as Bill and Ben the flowerpot men Photo: Bill Johnson
Christ the King School Shabana Patael, 12, Danny Larocque 12. Front left Gillian Hindle, Leaanne Holker both 12 Photo: submit