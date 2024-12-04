34 magnificent and nostalgic photos of Coronation Street actors filming on location in Blackpool

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Dec 2024, 10:49 BST

They have swapped the cobbles for the sands at Blackpool on many occasions to film storylines on location.

The affinity between Coronation Street and Blackpool goes back to the 1960s with the fictional characters looking to Blackpool for holidays, days out, secret affairs and the times when their kids have run away to the bright lights of the seaside.

And we have seen highly emotive storylines such as Roy and Hayley’s trip to Blackpool after Hayley had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. And who can forget possibly the most talked about scene of all – at least locally – when Alan Bradley was struck by a Blackpool tram after his wife Rita fled from his grasp. It was watched by than 27 million people.

These photos are reminder of some of the most well-remembered Blackpool moments, many from behind the scenes as camera crews filmed the Corrie characters we have all grown up with.

ICYMI: 31 memorable retro pictures of Blackpool bars and clubs where the girls went in the 90s and 00s

39 festive retro pics of classic Blackpool nights out in the 90s and 00s - from Mad Fridays to Xmas Tree Balls

Blackpool's 25 roughest pubs, clubs, and bars from down the years according to you

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Strolling on the prom in 2002. Pictured left to right are: Georgia Taylor as Toyah, Alan Halsall as Tyrone, Samia Ghadie as Maria, Ryan Thomas as Jason, Jennie McAlpine as Fiz, and Andy Whyment as Kirk

1. Coronation Street in Blackpool

Strolling on the prom in 2002. Pictured left to right are: Georgia Taylor as Toyah, Alan Halsall as Tyrone, Samia Ghadie as Maria, Ryan Thomas as Jason, Jennie McAlpine as Fiz, and Andy Whyment as Kirk Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
The Brennans and the Tilsleys on the sands in November 2000

2. Coronation Street in Blackpool

The Brennans and the Tilsleys on the sands in November 2000 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Brooke Vincent and Sally Ann Matthews take a selfie while filming in Blackpool

3. Coronation Street in Blackpool

Brooke Vincent and Sally Ann Matthews take a selfie while filming in Blackpool Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Glamour girls: Rita, Bet and Mavis on Blackpool Prom in 1985

4. Coronation Street in Blackpool

Glamour girls: Rita, Bet and Mavis on Blackpool Prom in 1985 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Cast Members Richard Hawley and Sally Ann Mathews filming in 2016

5. Coronation Street in Blackpool

Cast Members Richard Hawley and Sally Ann Mathews filming in 2016 Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Actor Julie Hesmondhalgh filming at Blackpool's Imperial Hotel in 2013

6. Coronation Street in Blackpool

Actor Julie Hesmondhalgh filming at Blackpool's Imperial Hotel in 2013 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolCoronation Street
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice