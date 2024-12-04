The affinity between Coronation Street and Blackpool goes back to the 1960s with the fictional characters looking to Blackpool for holidays, days out, secret affairs and the times when their kids have run away to the bright lights of the seaside.

And we have seen highly emotive storylines such as Roy and Hayley’s trip to Blackpool after Hayley had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. And who can forget possibly the most talked about scene of all – at least locally – when Alan Bradley was struck by a Blackpool tram after his wife Rita fled from his grasp. It was watched by than 27 million people.

These photos are reminder of some of the most well-remembered Blackpool moments, many from behind the scenes as camera crews filmed the Corrie characters we have all grown up with.

Strolling on the prom in 2002. Pictured left to right are: Georgia Taylor as Toyah, Alan Halsall as Tyrone, Samia Ghadie as Maria, Ryan Thomas as Jason, Jennie McAlpine as Fiz, and Andy Whyment as Kirk

The Brennans and the Tilsleys on the sands in November 2000

Brooke Vincent and Sally Ann Matthews take a selfie while filming in Blackpool

Glamour girls: Rita, Bet and Mavis on Blackpool Prom in 1985

Cast Members Richard Hawley and Sally Ann Mathews filming in 2016