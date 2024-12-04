31 memorable retro pictures of Blackpool bars and clubs where the girls went in the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Dec 2024, 10:29 BST

These photos rewind back to the decades of the 1990s and 2000s capturing girls out with their pals in Blackpool.

Once it’s arranged, a girls night out is a greatly looked forward to event. And with plenty of places to go to get the drinks flowing, these photos from the archives remember the best of them. Are you pictured?

ICYMI: 25 of the most historical Blackpool photos from the town's earliest days

39 festive retro pics of classic Blackpool nights out in the 90s and 00s - from Mad Fridays to Xmas Tree Balls

31 magical retro pictures of Christmas Nativities at Preston and Blackpool schools, 90s and 00s

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Army girls at a hen party in Cahoots

1. Girls Night Out

Army girls at a hen party in Cahoots Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Lambrini Girls at Brannigans in 2005

2. Girls Night Out

Lambrini Girls at Brannigans in 2005 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Are you pictured here on a night out with friends at Heaven and Hell

3. Girls Night Out

Are you pictured here on a night out with friends at Heaven and Hell Photo: Kelby Garside

Photo Sales
Beth Alderton, Laura Bamforth and Kirsty Nuttall at Club Sanuk

4. Girls Night Out

Beth Alderton, Laura Bamforth and Kirsty Nuttall at Club Sanuk Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Girls out ahead of Rumours' 20th anniversary

5. Girls Night Out

Girls out ahead of Rumours' 20th anniversary Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Out out at Heaven and Hell

6. Girls Night Out

Out out at Heaven and Hell Photo: Kelby Garside

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPrestonSchoolsDrinks
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice