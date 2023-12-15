News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

31 adorable retro pictures of Christmas Nativities at Preston and Blackpool schools in the 1990s and 2000s

‘Tis the season!
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Dec 2023, 14:33 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 15:52 GMT

And so, with Christmas Nativities kicking into action across Lancashire, here we take a look back at countless nativity plays in years gone by. Spot any young thespians you know?

Also, be sure not to miss…

29 retro pictures of 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s Preston Christmas parties, including boozy work do’s and North End

19 retro pictures of classic Preston nightclubs in the 1980s and 1990s, including Squires, The Warehouse, Feel, and Fives

35 incredible retro images of Preston’s historic Flag Market down the decades, from public celebrations to old school cars

Children signing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" for their concert at Ashcroft Day Nursery, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, 2002

1. Old school Nativities

Children signing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" for their concert at Ashcroft Day Nursery, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, 2002 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Junior pupils from Claremont Primary School, 1997

2. Old school Nativities

Junior pupils from Claremont Primary School, 1997 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Stanley Infants School in Blackpool, 1996

3. Old school Nativities

Stanley Infants School in Blackpool, 1996 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Waterloo Primary School nativity, 1996. Three soldiers Daniel Jones and Kyle Jack (both 4), and 5 year-old James McAdam.

4. Old school Nativities

Waterloo Primary School nativity, 1996. Three soldiers Daniel Jones and Kyle Jack (both 4), and 5 year-old James McAdam. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Children from St Pauls C.E School ready for their Nativity play

5. Old school Nativities

Children from St Pauls C.E School ready for their Nativity play Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Christ the King RC Primary School reception class, 1996

6. Old school Nativities

Christ the King RC Primary School reception class, 1996 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonBlackpoolLancashire