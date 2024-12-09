33 mind-blowing historical scenes to take you back to Blackpool in 1950

These incredible pictures round-up Blackpool in a golden age.

It was 1950 and our town was thriving as a premier holiday resort. The stars were in town for summer seasons, holidaymakers packed the seafront, new schools were built and school children watched TV for the first time.

Lots of street scenes and people pictures included in a gallery of memories.

Jugs of tea for the beach, oysters and - of course Blackpool rock - was waiting for the crowds on the Golden Mile. Photo: Ross Parry

1. Blackpool, 1950

Jugs of tea for the beach, oysters and - of course Blackpool rock - was waiting for the crowds on the Golden Mile. Photo: Ross Parry Photo: Ross Parry

Dickson Road, 1950

2. Blackpool, 1950

Dickson Road, 1950 Photo: National World

Blackpool North Station, Dickson Road entrance with the Odeon Cinema on the left

3. Blackpool, 1950

Blackpool North Station, Dickson Road entrance with the Odeon Cinema on the left Photo: staff

The Brighton Hydro Hotel which is now the Colonial Hotel on Blackpool Promenade

4. Blackpool, 1950

The Brighton Hydro Hotel which is now the Colonial Hotel on Blackpool Promenade Photo: submit

St John's Ambulance Headquarters on St Andrew's Road North in 1950

5. Blackpool, 1950

St John's Ambulance Headquarters on St Andrew's Road North in 1950 Photo: submit

Anna Neagle and Frankie Vaughan in Blackpool in the 1950s

6. Blackpool, 1950

Anna Neagle and Frankie Vaughan in Blackpool in the 1950s Photo: Submit

