Church Street is the main high street in Blackpool.

It runs from the promenade and cuts right through to Whitegate Drive. In the very early days (we’re talking 1700s!) it was called Lane Ends and even then, it was the main route for visitors to Blackpool and naturally became the centre of town as it expanded outwards from the seafront.

These photos take in the 1990s back through the decades and show all the well known memorable shops, cafes, bars and cinemas – as well as its pedestrianisation 30 odd years ago.

This scene shows the junction of Church Street, Caunce Street and Regent Road

1. Church Street Memories

This scene shows the junction of Church Street, Caunce Street and Regent Road Photo: National World

A busy Church Street in 2003

2. Church Street Memories

A busy Church Street in 2003 Photo: Submit

The Music Hall Tavern in Church Street, 1997

3. Church Street

The Music Hall Tavern in Church Street, 1997 Photo: Dawn Castle

This photo from 1962 shows Orry's outfitters at the corner of Church Street and Bank Hey Street, making way for the Lewis's store as the Palace block is demolished. H Samuel and British Home Stores

4. Church Street Memories

This photo from 1962 shows Orry's outfitters at the corner of Church Street and Bank Hey Street, making way for the Lewis's store as the Palace block is demolished. H Samuel and British Home Stores Photo: Historical

Leftons Bed Centre was in Church Street. This goes back to 1998

5. Church Street Memories

Leftons Bed Centre was in Church Street. This goes back to 1998 Photo: submit

Baubles Jewellers in 1996

6. Church Street Memories

Baubles Jewellers in 1996 Photo: John Edmondson

