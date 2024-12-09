The oldest establishment which is still housed in the original building is The Saddle on Whitegate Drive which dates back to 1770.

However there has been a building on the site of the Gynn since before that date. They all have colourful backgrounds, including the Mitre which is one of Blackpool’s oldest and smallest pubs on the circuit. The Raikes is another incredibly old place.

These pubs have been gathering places for locals and tourists alike providing a taste of Blackpool’s heritage along with traditional ales making them integral to the town’s culture. Is your local among them?

Blackpool's oldest pubs The Washington, the No3 and an old shot of the Gynn Inn are among Blackpool's oldest pubs

Blackpool's oldest pubs The Mitre in West Street is not only one of the oldest, dating back to 1898, it is also one of the smallest

Blackpool's oldest pubs The Saddle Inn, Whitegate Drive dates back to 1770 and is Blackpool's oldest pub

Blackpool's oldest pubs The Ramsden Arms is probably the 'youngest' out of this bunch, but it still dates back to 1939

Blackpool's oldest pubs It is thought the Sun Inn in Bolton Street dates back to the turn of the 19th Century