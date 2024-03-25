For Sandra Byrne it was such an icon place of memories that when she emigrated to America, she decided her number plate would be SANUK! The club welcomed celebrities through its doors and was well known for hosting music events and was a popular Sunday night venue.
Brendan O'Donnell commented on Facebook: " I was fortunate to be at the opening night of Sanuk, not quite sure how I managed to blag that but there we go." Do you remember those days? You might be in our pictures…
Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront Photo: Christian Blake
Alex Fielding and Holly Wilkinson, 2007 Photo: Christian Blake
Sunday silk with Dave Pope - this was in 2006 Photo: Submit
Bruce McLean delivers the tunes at Club Sanuk Photo: Submit
Blackpool FC players on a night out at Club Sanuk, 2007 Photo: Submit
Kerrie Bilson who helped serve the drinks, 2006 Photo: Christian Blake