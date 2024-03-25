Retro memories of Club Sanuk: I am from Blackpool but now live in the USA and my license plate is SANUK

Club Sanuk dominated the night club scene in the 00s and built up a brilliant following through the decade.

By Claire Lark
Published 4th Nov 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 11:52 GMT

For Sandra Byrne it was such an icon place of memories that when she emigrated to America, she decided her number plate would be SANUK! The club welcomed celebrities through its doors and was well known for hosting music events and was a popular Sunday night venue.

Brendan O'Donnell commented on Facebook: " I was fortunate to be at the opening night of Sanuk, not quite sure how I managed to blag that but there we go." Do you remember those days? You might be in our pictures…

Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront

1. Back to Club Sanuk

Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront Photo: Christian Blake

Photo Sales
Alex Fielding and Holly Wilkinson, 2007

2. Back to Club Sanuk

Alex Fielding and Holly Wilkinson, 2007 Photo: Christian Blake

Photo Sales
Sunday silk with Dave Pope - this was in 2006

3. Back to Club Sanuk

Sunday silk with Dave Pope - this was in 2006 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Bruce McLean delivers the tunes at Club Sanuk

4. Club Sanuk

Bruce McLean delivers the tunes at Club Sanuk Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Blackpool FC players on a night out at Club Sanuk, 2007

5. Back to Club Sanuk

Blackpool FC players on a night out at Club Sanuk, 2007 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Kerrie Bilson who helped serve the drinks, 2006

6. Back to Club Sanuk

Kerrie Bilson who helped serve the drinks, 2006 Photo: Christian Blake

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool