For Sandra Byrne it was such an icon place of memories that when she emigrated to America, she decided her number plate would be SANUK! The club welcomed celebrities through its doors and was well known for hosting music events and was a popular Sunday night venue.

Brendan O'Donnell commented on Facebook: " I was fortunate to be at the opening night of Sanuk, not quite sure how I managed to blag that but there we go." Do you remember those days? You might be in our pictures…