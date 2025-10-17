33 legendary photos of incredible nights out at two iconic Blackpool venues you’ll never forget

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Oct 2025, 11:48 BST

These photos rewind to remember nights out at two of Blackpool’s iconic venues – Yates’s and Rumours.

They went hand in hand, over the road from each other and punters would go to back and forth between them. Do you remember?

They are a cracking set of pictures from two of Blackpool’s most legendary watering holes and go back to the 80s with a couple of older ones thrown in. You might spot yourself…

ICYMI: 41 recognisable street scenes to take you on a journey through Blackpool 1920s to 1990s

37 captivating retro photos of Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road in Blackpool that take you back in time

23 fantastic photos show Blackpool school football teams, players and coaches of the 90s and 00s

National World

1. Yates's and Rumours 80s, 90s and 00s

National World Photo: Steve Lynton

Photo Sales
Steve Lynton aka DJ Steve Martell spins the decks at Rumours

2. Rumous and Yates's - 80s, 90s and 00s

Steve Lynton aka DJ Steve Martell spins the decks at Rumours Photo: submit

Photo Sales
This was a typical night out at Rumours in the 1980s - how good would it be to relive our youth?

3. Rumours and Yates's - 80s, 90s and 00s

This was a typical night out at Rumours in the 1980s - how good would it be to relive our youth? Photo: Steve Lynton

Photo Sales
Back in the day - Yates's Wine Lodge, 00s

4. Yates's and Rumours - 80s, 90s and 00s

Back in the day - Yates's Wine Lodge, 00s Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Reopening of Yates's Wine Lodge, Talbot Square after a refurb in 2008

5. Yates's and Rumours

Reopening of Yates's Wine Lodge, Talbot Square after a refurb in 2008 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Inside Yates's Wine Lodge following refurbishment

6. Yates's and Rumours - 80s, 90s and 00s

Inside Yates's Wine Lodge following refurbishment Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice