Classic line-up scenes, some clutching silverware after hearty wins on the playing field remember games of the decades. Can you spot anyone you know?
1. School teams
Montgomery High School | National World
2. School teams
Blackpool & District Schools FA Under16's Swift cup finals.
Fleetwood High football team.
Back l-r Bruce Budden, Michael Teiss, Lee Sharp, Lee Storton, Michael Brand, Paul Thompson, Stephen houlton, Lee Forrest and Callum Rogerson.
Front L-R Jonathan Scott, Stephen Chantler, James Smith, Robert Claire, Paul Carroll and Mark Harrison. | National World
3. School teams
Two football teams from Collegiate School in Blackpool have scooped trophies in local competitions.
Winners of the Gazette Cup, Year 8 Under 13s with their team manager Rob Pailin | National World
4. School teams
Members of Christ the King Catholic Primary School (Blackpool) football team pictured with Lisa Lambshead-who provided their new kit. | National World
5. School teams
Pupils at Breck CP School in Poulton have a new football strip thanks to Blackpool Printers, sponsors of the Cash Windfall for Schools. | National World
6. School teams
Bailey School football team from Fleetwood circa 1965 | National World