23 fantastic photos show Blackpool school football teams, players and coaches of the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Oct 2025, 10:58 BST

This gallery of photos remember school football teams in the past.

Classic line-up scenes, some clutching silverware after hearty wins on the playing field remember games of the decades. Can you spot anyone you know?

ICYMI: 41 recognisable street scenes to take you on a journey through Blackpool 1920s to 1990s

The story of Blackpool's much-loved pool with dingy changing rooms where generations learned to swim

25 fascinating photos of Poulton-le-Fylde and Skippool Creek two of the oldest places dating back centuries

Montgomery High School

1. School teams

Montgomery High School | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool & District Schools FA Under16's Swift cup finals. Fleetwood High football team. Back l-r Bruce Budden, Michael Teiss, Lee Sharp, Lee Storton, Michael Brand, Paul Thompson, Stephen houlton, Lee Forrest and Callum Rogerson. Front L-R Jonathan Scott, Stephen Chantler, James Smith, Robert Claire, Paul Carroll and Mark Harrison.

2. School teams

Blackpool & District Schools FA Under16's Swift cup finals. Fleetwood High football team. Back l-r Bruce Budden, Michael Teiss, Lee Sharp, Lee Storton, Michael Brand, Paul Thompson, Stephen houlton, Lee Forrest and Callum Rogerson. Front L-R Jonathan Scott, Stephen Chantler, James Smith, Robert Claire, Paul Carroll and Mark Harrison. | National World

Photo Sales
Two football teams from Collegiate School in Blackpool have scooped trophies in local competitions. Winners of the Gazette Cup, Year 8 Under 13s with their team manager Rob Pailin

3. School teams

Two football teams from Collegiate School in Blackpool have scooped trophies in local competitions. Winners of the Gazette Cup, Year 8 Under 13s with their team manager Rob Pailin | National World

Photo Sales
Members of Christ the King Catholic Primary School (Blackpool) football team pictured with Lisa Lambshead-who provided their new kit.

4. School teams

Members of Christ the King Catholic Primary School (Blackpool) football team pictured with Lisa Lambshead-who provided their new kit. | National World

Photo Sales
Pupils at Breck CP School in Poulton have a new football strip thanks to Blackpool Printers, sponsors of the Cash Windfall for Schools.

5. School teams

Pupils at Breck CP School in Poulton have a new football strip thanks to Blackpool Printers, sponsors of the Cash Windfall for Schools. | National World

Photo Sales
Bailey School football team from Fleetwood circa 1965

6. School teams

Bailey School football team from Fleetwood circa 1965 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice