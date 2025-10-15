The story of Blackpool's much-loved pool with dingy changing rooms where generations learned to swim

The Lido Pool on Lytham Road was once a beacon of summer for families, school kids, and friends in Blackpool, especially through the vibrant 1980s and 1990s.

The Lido Pool on Lytham Road in South Shore, was once a well-used and familiar part of the town’s leisure scene.

First opened in the 1920s, it served generations of local residents as a place to swim, learn, and gather. The building housed a main pool and a smaller learner pool, welcoming school groups, swimming clubs, and families for decades. Local people still fondly remember the vending machine where you could buy chicken soup and the changing rooms that were dingy and cold.

Above the baths, the ballroom provided space for dances, concerts, and community events, making the Lido more than just a swimming facility — it was a local landmark with many uses. The site was modernised in the early 1990s with updated pools and changing rooms, but by the early 2000s, rising costs and changing demand led to its closure.

The Lido was demolished in 2006. Though it’s now home to the Blackpool Enterprise Centre, the name "Lido" still sparks quiet recognition among those who remember its role in the town’s everyday life.

The opening of the new learner pool in 1990

1. The Lido Pool

The opening of the new learner pool in 1990 Photo: National World

The kids loved the inflatables

2. The Lido Pool

The kids loved the inflatables Photo: Submit

This was August 1985 after the pool had reopened following a facelift

3. The Lido Pool

This was August 1985 after the pool had reopened following a facelift Photo: National World

Possibly a school swimming lesson in 1993

4. The Lido Pool

Possibly a school swimming lesson in 1993 Photo: National World

A busy scene of the pool in July 1981 - are you in the picture?

5. The Lido Pool

A busy scene of the pool in July 1981 - are you in the picture? Photo: National World

The still water after everyone had left for the day in 1993

6. The Lido Pool

The still water after everyone had left for the day in 1993 Photo: National World

