They are micro communities with their own shops, businesses and schools and life on both streets goes back more than a century.
It is where Blackpool Victoria Hospital originated, it’s home to the town’s oldest pub and it’s where one of Blackpool's most popular schools was torched.
These evocative pictures take us on a journey through the years from the 1800s to noughties.
The story of Blackpool's much-loved pool with dingy changing rooms where generations learned to swim
25 fascinating photos of Poulton-le-Fylde and Skippool Creek two of the oldest places dating back centuries