37 captivating retro photos of Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road in Blackpool that take you back in time

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Oct 2025, 14:49 BST

Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road go hand in hand, north to south slicing through Blackpool.

They are micro communities with their own shops, businesses and schools and life on both streets goes back more than a century.

It is where Blackpool Victoria Hospital originated, it’s home to the town’s oldest pub and it’s where one of Blackpool's most popular schools was torched.

These evocative pictures take us on a journey through the years from the 1800s to noughties.

Work proceeding on the new library and maternity and child welfare clinic at the corner of Devonshire Road and Bispham Road. The children's playground on Devonshire Road is in the foreground, 1937

1. Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road

Work proceeding on the new library and maternity and child welfare clinic at the corner of Devonshire Road and Bispham Road. The children's playground on Devonshire Road is in the foreground, 1937 Photo: staff

Devonshire Square from Whitegate Drive, 1920s

2. Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road

Devonshire Square from Whitegate Drive, 1920s Photo: Submit

The Belle Vue, Whitegate Drive, when Robbie Williams recorded a video

3. Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road

The Belle Vue, Whitegate Drive, when Robbie Williams recorded a video Photo: Mike Foster

Whitegate Drive in the early 1940s

4. Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road

Whitegate Drive in the early 1940s Photo: Submit

Dinners Ready, 2004

5. Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road

Dinners Ready, 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson

Whitegate Motors owner Mark Pearson-Lee in 2005

6. Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road

Whitegate Motors owner Mark Pearson-Lee in 2005 Photo: Martin Bostock

