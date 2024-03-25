A plane crashed at Pontins, there was a horrific incident at Blackpool Victoria Hospital when an eye doctor stabbed three children and there was a fire at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It was a year of strikes in industry but it was also a year of new attractions in Blackpool. Roll on to 1973 and while Blackpool Zoo elephants took a bath, electricians were fixing bulbs to the top of the Tower for the illuminations.
