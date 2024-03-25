33 amazing retro pictures of Blackpool in 1972 and 1973 from power cuts and fires to Concorde fly past

The Year 1972 was a year of turbulence – and disaster.

By Claire Lark
Published 25th Mar 2024, 14:22 GMT

A plane crashed at Pontins, there was a horrific incident at Blackpool Victoria Hospital when an eye doctor stabbed three children and there was a fire at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It was a year of strikes in industry but it was also a year of new attractions in Blackpool. Roll on to 1973 and while Blackpool Zoo elephants took a bath, electricians were fixing bulbs to the top of the Tower for the illuminations.

Bank Hey Street as it was in 1972

No,this is not a television screen it's a windscreen view from the SRN6 hovercraft on a demonstartion run in October 1972

Queen of the Blackpool Lights Pauline Davies, chosen by these Illuminations. Left to right Graham Ogden, George Danier, Ted Bentley, Pauline Davies, Albert Borrowdale and Bert Dilworth

Gordon Banks and Dave Cromer switching on the illuminations in 1973

Firemen search among the smoking wreckage of Pontins Aircrash

Fighting to save Grand Theatre in 1973

