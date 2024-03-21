25 of the best Blackpool photos from 1983 and 1984 including the Illuminations and the wrecked boating pool

This gallery of photos rewinds four decades in Blackpool capturing the town in 1983 and 1984.

The year of 1983 will be mostly remembered for a tragic incident which took place in January.Three police officers drowned whilst trying to rescue, in vain, a member of the public who had gone into heavy seas to rescue his dog. Other notable events include the demolition of South Shore baths and the opening of Professor Peabody's Play Centre. The year of 1984 was the time when preparations were being made to build Yeadon Way, the new kidney unit opened at Devonshire Road Hospital and new rides opening at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Damage to a snack bar after floods in Blackpool

Damage to a snack bar after floods in Blackpool

North Shore lift and boating pool in a sorry state

North Shore lift and boating pool in a sorry state

Blackpool's summer show impressario Alan Marsden bucked the trend to proved that there was no need for the end of the pier shows

Blackpool's summer show impressario Alan Marsden bucked the trend to proved that there was no need for the end of the pier shows

Fruitopia, Blackpool Illuminations 1984

Fruitopia, Blackpool Illuminations 1984

Marsh Mill, Thornton, September 1984. Instructor Harry Phillips (right) looks on as apprentice Darren Kershaw operates the bar cranking device used at Marsh Mill

Marsh Mill, Thornton, September 1984. Instructor Harry Phillips (right) looks on as apprentice Darren Kershaw operates the bar cranking device used at Marsh Mill

Fire Station Open Day, 1984

Fire Station Open Day, 1984

