The year of 1983 will be mostly remembered for a tragic incident which took place in January.Three police officers drowned whilst trying to rescue, in vain, a member of the public who had gone into heavy seas to rescue his dog. Other notable events include the demolition of South Shore baths and the opening of Professor Peabody's Play Centre. The year of 1984 was the time when preparations were being made to build Yeadon Way, the new kidney unit opened at Devonshire Road Hospital and new rides opening at Blackpool Pleasure Beach