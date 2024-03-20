Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are a few to say the least and we have had enormous pleasure in resharing the pictures we have in our archives. And they always get you talking.

I mean, why wouldn't they? The are a symbol of our long lost youth, the days when we formed friendships for life, the dates, the fashions and of course, those 80s, 90s and 00s tunes.

I was just old enough to 'get in' to The Palace in the late 80s. Good job ID wasn't needed. It was the days of tiny dresses, shoulder pads and heels you couldn't walk in, Hit Man and Her, the laser show and a nightclub with different levels. It had it all and no wonder it was such a magnet for people travelling miles just to feel the buzz.

Heaven and Hell

Peter Ian Mowbray agreed. He worked there as a student in the 1980s and said, "I still have probably the only music to the famous light show in existence cut directly from the original!" Andy Durham chipped in with the two tunes he remembers from the light show - "Rendezvous 4 Jean-Michel Jarre, remember it well Peter, it fitted the show to perfection."

Colin Vickers remembers the stag dos and how they would 'head to The Palace or Linekers and Yates wine lodge was also a great bar.'

Sandra Greenall said: "We started our night in the Marine or the Anchor, oh and Yates' before it got burnt down. Then we would go to Sands, The Palace, The Fleece, Jellies or Man Fridays.

Club Sanuk a popular haunt in the 00s

Angela Duerden loved Dixiland and Touchdown. She recalled "Man Friday, Trader Jacks & the one in the Pembroke, I can't remember the name!

"I never went in the Palace. Also I loved The Mariners at Bispham and The Anchor at Cleveleys. Loved that. Then of course the Illawalla (in Thornton). That was weird but I liked it. Always lost people in there. Too many blumin rooms!"

Then there was Oz on Central Pier in the early 90s, you could actually feel the 'bounce' as clubbers danced. It was afterall a boarded pier. And Zone - Blackpool's pioneering rave club. You could ditch the tiny dresses and high heels in there for baggy jeans, t-shirts and trainers. Anything really, it was liberating.

Zone, Blackpool