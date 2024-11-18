Camelot near Chorley and Morecambe’s Frontierland are long gone but Blackpool Pleasure Beach remains although it has certainly changed. Do you have memories of these places?
Camelot at Charnock Richard | National World
Camelot Theme Park -Reptilian Dome opening - Venom ride - John Shaw from Shevington as Indiana Jones with Camelots King Arthur | National World
Matthew and Karen McLaughlin meet Sydney and The Gaffer - The Tetley Tea Folk - at Morecambe's Frontierland. | National World
Karen Lee with her two sons Adam, eight, and Daniel, six, of Fulwood, on Pendragon's Plunge at Camelot theme park | National World
Frontierland, Morecambe | National World
Taking the plunge: Daniel Crane with King Arthur and Pen the Dragon at Camelot | National World
