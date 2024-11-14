The scenes were all captured between 1985 and 1987 and light up our wonderful town as it was nearly 40 years ago. How times change...
1. Blackpool 1985-1987
A team of 30 brave fireman gatthered at the scene of a £500,000 blaze - ten months after it was put out. The firefighters gathered at Blackpool's Boston Hotel to see their chief officer re-open the seafront building after a remarkable refurbishment | National World
2. Blackpool 1985-1987
Blackpool Promenade in 1987 | National World
3. Blackpool 1985-1987
Blackpool Airport 1987 | National World
4. Blackpool 1985-1987
Group of Senior Citizens, Blackpool Promenade | National World
5. Blackpool, 1987
Binns, 1987 | National World
6. Blackpool 1985-1987
The Hop Inn, Blackpool, pictured in May 1987 | National World
