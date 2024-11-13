25 long lost pictures of video rental shops and off-licences in Blackpool which entertained in the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Nov 2024, 15:17 GMT

Everybody remembers Blockbuster.

The chain video rental store had the monopoly, it was where everyone went for the latest movie releases and it was the 1990s answer to Netflix.

Stores fell like dominoes when the age of online streaming channels firmed their grip.

These pictures are a reminder of how we did Friday nights in back in the day, Blockbuster, the independent video rental places we remember and the off-licences all make for a nostalgic look at a lost era.

Can Stop Off Licence, Talbot Road

1. Videos and off-licences - 90s style

Can Stop Off Licence, Talbot Road | National World

Mike Wilkinson at Premier Off Licence, Station Terrace, South Shore, Blackp

2. Videos and off-licences - 90s style

Mike Wilkinson at Premier Off Licence, Station Terrace, South Shore, Blackp | National World

The Whisky Chaser Off Licence

3. Video and off-licences - 90s style

The Whisky Chaser Off Licence | National World

Ian Clarke outside his Booze Buster off-licence on Lytham Road, South Shore. Mr Clarke says he is quitting because of the abuse and crime he has suffered

4. Videos and off-licences - 90s style

Ian Clarke outside his Booze Buster off-licence on Lytham Road, South Shore. Mr Clarke says he is quitting because of the abuse and crime he has suffered | National World

The Coliseum off-licence in Lytham Road

5. Videos and off-licences - 90s style

The Coliseum off-licence in Lytham Road | National World

Exterior of The Winery off licence on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys where an attempted robbery took place

6. Videos and off-licences - 90s style

Exterior of The Winery off licence on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys where an attempted robbery took place | National World

