Our stunning Tower Ballroom opened in 1894 and is known for its opulent design and sprung dance floor, making it a popular location for dancers.
The show's first trip to Blackpool occurred in 2004 during its second series, when the London studio was unavailable due to BBC's Children in Need telethon.
This move was well-received, leading to the establishment of the Blackpool special as a beloved tradition in the series.
Whilst cameras are not allowed inside to photograph the live event, our own photographers have always been on hand to take pictures of the celebs arriving and the crowds of people waiting to catch a glimpse of the stars as they arrive. These pictures remember past events...
Tess Daly with Bruce Forsyth in the early days
Family and friends of Strictly Come Dancing contestant Craig Kelly gather at the family home on Kilnhouse Lane in St Annes to watch Craig perform.
Craig's mum Christine Kelly (centre seated), family and friends watch him dance
Strictly Come Dancing photocall at rear of Blackpool Tower. Julian Clary signs autographs for fans.
Strictly Come Dancing photocall at rear of Blackpool Tower. Denise Lewis.
Queues outside Blackpool Tower for Strictly Come Dancing. Kelly Woodman, Lauren Andrews, Dawn Keeling and Heather Jones.
Craig Revel Horwood (Strictly Come Dancing) at the opening of Blackpool 's new Zavvi store in the Houndshill Centre. Pictured dancing with store manager Ged Armstrong (left)
