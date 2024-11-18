27 incredible bygone memories of Blackpool snapped on the beach, pier and town centre

These memorable pictures wrap up Blackpool as a holiday resort in days gone by.

There a beach scenes, photos from the Golden Mile and Pleasure Beach and are all colour images.

They go back to the 1950s through to the 90s.

A group of young women in a coffee bar in Blackpool, England, circa 1955

1. Blackpool Retro Years

A group of young women in a coffee bar in Blackpool, England, circa 1955 | Getty Images

Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs which are for hire at 30p per session in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

2. Blackpool Retro Years

Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs which are for hire at 30p per session in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Souvenir novelty hats with the slogan kiss me quick, squeeze me slowly and 'I'm only here for the beer' are stacked up in a shop in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

3. Blackpool Retro Years

Souvenir novelty hats with the slogan kiss me quick, squeeze me slowly and 'I'm only here for the beer' are stacked up in a shop in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Novelty mugs on sale in a shop in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

4. Blackpool Retro Years

Novelty mugs on sale in a shop in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs in view of the tower in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983.

5. Blackpool Retro Years

Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs in view of the tower in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983. | Getty Images

Elderly holidaymakers enjoy a sparsely attended musical performance in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

6. Blackpool Retro Years

Elderly holidaymakers enjoy a sparsely attended musical performance in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

