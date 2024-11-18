There a beach scenes, photos from the Golden Mile and Pleasure Beach and are all colour images.
They go back to the 1950s through to the 90s.
A group of young women in a coffee bar in Blackpool, England, circa 1955 | Getty Images
Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs which are for hire at 30p per session in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images
Souvenir novelty hats with the slogan kiss me quick, squeeze me slowly and 'I'm only here for the beer' are stacked up in a shop in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images
Novelty mugs on sale in a shop in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images
Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs in view of the tower in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983. | Getty Images
Elderly holidaymakers enjoy a sparsely attended musical performance in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images
