19 brilliant pictures memories of Blackpool in the late 1990s including Illuminations, nightclubs and schools

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th Nov 2024, 09:23 GMT

These great photos go back to the era of the nineties

Every picture in our gallery was taken during 1998 and 1999 as Blackpool geared up for the Millennium. So much was going on and there were plenty of picture opportunities to be had. You might remember some of them and you might even be pictured…

Blackpool Fun Run 1999. Pictured L-R are Cathy Moss, Heather Goulden, Kelly Moss, Sarah Clegg and Patricia Bird

1. Blackpool 1998-1999

The Bizness in 1998

2. Blackpool 1998-1999

A storm hits Blackpool

3. Blackpool 1998-1999

A scene from Heaven and Hell :)

4. Blackpool 1998-1999

Lionel Vinyl picks up a couple of decks at Cash Transformers on the corner of Church Street and Regent Road. He is pictured with proprietor Mark Massey

5. Blackpool 1998-1999

Palatine High School Year 8 soccer team. Pictured are Dave Seal (asst. manager), Chris Whiteside, Philip Mortlock, Ryan Yeomans, Ben Blanchard, John Casey, Stefan Andrews, Adam Morrell, Gavin Grant (manager). Front, from left, Ryan Jones, Todd Rogers, Steve Hirst, Antony Pearson (Captain), Mark Trubby, Clark Gratton, Ben Hall and Matthew Doughty, 1998

6. Blackpool 1998-1999

