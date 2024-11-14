Every picture in our gallery was taken during 1998 and 1999 as Blackpool geared up for the Millennium. So much was going on and there were plenty of picture opportunities to be had. You might remember some of them and you might even be pictured…
Blackpool Fun Run 1999. Pictured L-R are Cathy Moss, Heather Goulden, Kelly Moss, Sarah Clegg and Patricia Bird | National World
The Bizness in 1998 | National World
A storm hits Blackpool | National World
A scene from Heaven and Hell :) | National World
Lionel Vinyl picks up a couple of decks at Cash Transformers on the corner of Church Street and Regent Road. He is pictured with proprietor Mark Massey | National World
Palatine High School Year 8 soccer team. Pictured are Dave Seal (asst. manager), Chris Whiteside, Philip Mortlock, Ryan Yeomans, Ben Blanchard, John Casey, Stefan Andrews, Adam Morrell, Gavin Grant (manager). Front, from left, Ryan Jones, Todd Rogers, Steve Hirst, Antony Pearson (Captain), Mark Trubby, Clark Gratton, Ben Hall and Matthew Doughty, 1998 | National World
