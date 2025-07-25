Always at the centre of the community, our much-loved pubs are a focal point for meeting friends, sport, karaoke, competitions, events and of course, a pint, or two. These were the days when there was a pub on every corner, not far between them for a pub crawl Is your local from back in the day featured? You might recognise someone…
Revellers enjoy the Stars In Your Eyes final at Nellie Dean's in 2002 Photo: Submit
Blackpool North Pier showcases its summer shows Merrie England bar, 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson
Boxers who fought at a match held at Blackpool Tower in 2001, were officially weighed in at the Wheatsheaf pub. Pic L-R: Manager Louis Veitch, Paul Richardson, Alan Campbell, Elias Boswell, Chief Inspector for British Boxing Board John Hall, Andy Abrol, Lee Blundell and trainer Ted Mahaffey Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock
Wheatsheaf landlord Barrie Eastwood (back centre) with regulars on their new indoor driving range inside the pub Photo: Dawn Castle
Young hopefuls underwent a Popstars style audtiion at the Pleasure Beach Paradise Room to choose singers for this season in The Star pub. Pictured waiting for their turn are L-R: Katrina Sudrik, Lisa Bintliff, Charlene Cunliffe, Natalie Gorton and Chris Willis Photo: Rob Lock
A packed Merrie England ahead of the annual Pub Star talent contest Photo: rob lock
