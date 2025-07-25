31 of the best Blackpool pubs which everyone went to in the 1990s and 2000s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST

These are a random selection of photos which span the years from 1996 to the early 00s and snapshot life in Blackpool pubs.

Always at the centre of the community, our much-loved pubs are a focal point for meeting friends, sport, karaoke, competitions, events and of course, a pint, or two. These were the days when there was a pub on every corner, not far between them for a pub crawl Is your local from back in the day featured? You might recognise someone…

ICYMI: 21 nightclub photos of the three places for a night out in Poulton you'll remember as the best in the 1990s

Intruiging old photos that will bring 1988 Blackpool back to life for you

25 amazing nostalgic pictures of Blackpool which swoop back through 40 years

Love a little bit of nostalgia and retro? Sign up for our Gazette retro newsletter

Revellers enjoy the Stars In Your Eyes final at Nellie Dean's in 2002

1. Pub life 90s and 00s

Revellers enjoy the Stars In Your Eyes final at Nellie Dean's in 2002 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Blackpool North Pier showcases its summer shows Merrie England bar, 1998

2. On the Town in the 00s

Blackpool North Pier showcases its summer shows Merrie England bar, 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Boxers who fought at a match held at Blackpool Tower in 2001, were officially weighed in at the Wheatsheaf pub. Pic L-R: Manager Louis Veitch, Paul Richardson, Alan Campbell, Elias Boswell, Chief Inspector for British Boxing Board John Hall, Andy Abrol, Lee Blundell and trainer Ted Mahaffey

3. Pub life 90s and 00s

Boxers who fought at a match held at Blackpool Tower in 2001, were officially weighed in at the Wheatsheaf pub. Pic L-R: Manager Louis Veitch, Paul Richardson, Alan Campbell, Elias Boswell, Chief Inspector for British Boxing Board John Hall, Andy Abrol, Lee Blundell and trainer Ted Mahaffey Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Photo Sales
Wheatsheaf landlord Barrie Eastwood (back centre) with regulars on their new indoor driving range inside the pub

4. Pub life 90s and 00s

Wheatsheaf landlord Barrie Eastwood (back centre) with regulars on their new indoor driving range inside the pub Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales
Young hopefuls underwent a Popstars style audtiion at the Pleasure Beach Paradise Room to choose singers for this season in The Star pub. Pictured waiting for their turn are L-R: Katrina Sudrik, Lisa Bintliff, Charlene Cunliffe, Natalie Gorton and Chris Willis

5. Pub life 90s and 00s

Young hopefuls underwent a Popstars style audtiion at the Pleasure Beach Paradise Room to choose singers for this season in The Star pub. Pictured waiting for their turn are L-R: Katrina Sudrik, Lisa Bintliff, Charlene Cunliffe, Natalie Gorton and Chris Willis Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
A packed Merrie England ahead of the annual Pub Star talent contest

6. Pub life 90s and 00s

A packed Merrie England ahead of the annual Pub Star talent contest Photo: rob lock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PoultonBlackpoolSportNostalgiaCommunity
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice