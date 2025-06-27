5 . Blackpool, 1982

These two show off their act at the magician's conference, organised by the Blackpool Magicians Club at the resort's Winter Gardens, which is the biggest one-day even of its kind. It was the 31st year of the event and had become a mecca for amateur and professional magicians from all over the country. The day ended with a gala magic show at the Opera House, featuring some of the top names from the world of magic | National World