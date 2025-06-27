25 amazing nostalgic pictures of Blackpool which swoop back through 40 years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Jun 2025, 12:22 BST

These great retro pictures go all the way back to 1982.

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures from that year. It’s incredible to think 1982 is actually 42 years ago, seems like yesterday and here we remember the finals of Miss Blackpool, dismantling the Illuminations, Blackpool Zoo and lots more. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the events?

Pontin's memories.. staff night out at the camp's Smugglers' Bar in 1982

1. Blackpool, 1982

Pontin's memories.. staff night out at the camp's Smugglers' Bar in 1982 | submit

Miss Blackpool finals judging panel in 1982 at North Pier

2. Blackpool, 1982

Miss Blackpool finals judging panel in 1982 at North Pier | National World

Crumple the elephant draws the winning ticket for the Blackpool Zoo Society Christmas draw at Blackpool Zoo, helped by Mrs Pat Prescott (secretary) and Andrew Gabbitas (society member)

3. Blackpool, 1982

Crumple the elephant draws the winning ticket for the Blackpool Zoo Society Christmas draw at Blackpool Zoo, helped by Mrs Pat Prescott (secretary) and Andrew Gabbitas (society member) | National World

Blackpool launches a service at north pier, to allow people to put their messages on Lasergram

4. Blackpool, 1982

Blackpool launches a service at north pier, to allow people to put their messages on Lasergram | National World

These two show off their act at the magician's conference, organised by the Blackpool Magicians Club at the resort's Winter Gardens, which is the biggest one-day even of its kind. It was the 31st year of the event and had become a mecca for amateur and professional magicians from all over the country. The day ended with a gala magic show at the Opera House, featuring some of the top names from the world of magic

5. Blackpool, 1982

These two show off their act at the magician's conference, organised by the Blackpool Magicians Club at the resort's Winter Gardens, which is the biggest one-day even of its kind. It was the 31st year of the event and had become a mecca for amateur and professional magicians from all over the country. The day ended with a gala magic show at the Opera House, featuring some of the top names from the world of magic | National World

Marsh Mill, 1982

6. Blackpool, 1982

Marsh Mill, 1982 | National World

