Its stretch of sand and how people enjoy it is one of the main reasons why people flock to our shores. One reader thinks sitting on the beach and eating fish and chips is the one thing that has to be done in Blackpool. And that has resonated through time. These pictures were all taken during the summer months on the beach and surrounding area. Some go back years, right to the turn of the 20th Century. Who doesn’t love the beach?
Holidaymakers on the beach in 1955
1932 Blackpool - can't put a pin between them
9th December 1933: Two young children with a dog on the beach at Blackpool
Two girls enjoy ice creams on the sands at Blackpool, July 1954. Blackpool Tower can be seen in the background
Holidaymakers on Blackpool beach during a British summer, 3rd August 1982
The beach at Blackpool, 1890-1910. A view looking inland across the beach with holidaymakers paddling in the sea
