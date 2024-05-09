It’s when the weather finally begins to warm up and most of us get extra days of work with two Bank Holidays. For Blackpool it’s when the summer season really begins to kick off with the Golden Mile fully open to welcome the millions of visitors to our town. These pictures rewind the years to happenings in May, from weather to football, pubs, clubs and events.
Tower Circus Russian In-line skaters John, Dennis, Anton, Natalie,Alex, Max and Anatoli sporting their new Tattoo's at the Tattoo studio, Dickson Rd
Blackpool Football Club fans watch their team beat Hartlepool to gain a place in the play off finals on a giant screen at Bloomfield
Jodie Marsh has a Go at DJ ing at Brannigans. Pix By Dave Nelson
Spending a day working at HSBC Bank, Oxford Sq, Blackpool were L-R Geraldine Brown, Sam McVAigh and Diana Crossley
The new Blackpool Civic Trust plaque outside the Metropole Hotel on the Promenade
Star Wars party at NTK Market St, Blackpool.
Darth Vader alias Mark Dolan and Darth Maul alias Simon Blackburn
