25 unseen retro photos of Blackpool in May from Star Wars parties to Bank Holiday weather

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 9th May 2024, 11:26 BST

The month of May has a lot going for it.

It’s when the weather finally begins to warm up and most of us get extra days of work with two Bank Holidays. For Blackpool it’s when the summer season really begins to kick off with the Golden Mile fully open to welcome the millions of visitors to our town. These pictures rewind the years to happenings in May, from weather to football, pubs, clubs and events.

Tower Circus Russian In-line skaters John, Dennis, Anton, Natalie,Alex, Max and Anatoli sporting their new Tattoo's at the Tattoo studio, Dickson Rd

1. What we did in May...

Blackpool Football Club fans watch their team beat Hartlepool to gain a place in the play off finals on a giant screen at Bloomfield

2. What we did in May...

Jodie Marsh has a Go at DJ ing at Brannigans. Pix By Dave Nelson

3. What we did in May...

Spending a day working at HSBC Bank, Oxford Sq, Blackpool were L-R Geraldine Brown, Sam McVAigh and Diana Crossley

4. What we did in May...

The new Blackpool Civic Trust plaque outside the Metropole Hotel on the Promenade

5. What we did in May...

Star Wars party at NTK Market St, Blackpool. Darth Vader alias Mark Dolan and Darth Maul alias Simon Blackburn

6. What we did in May...

