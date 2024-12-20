31 forgotten retro scenes of Blackpool 60 years ago including people, buildings and streets

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Dec 2024, 09:28 BST

These incredible old pictures remember Blackpool in 1964.

They are 60 years ago and take us back to a very different era. Photos of lost buildings from past eras, the people of Blackpool, its streets and attractions all make up for a wonderful collection of scenes.

Central Station line removal

1. Blackpool, 1964

Central Station line removal | National World

Photo Sales
Mecca Locarno, Central Drive

2. Blackpool, 1964

Mecca Locarno, Central Drive | National World

Photo Sales
Wood Street Mission - Holiday home for underprivileged children on Squires Gate Lane Blackpool / located on the north side of the road close to the railway line / historical 1964

3. Blackpool, 1964

Wood Street Mission - Holiday home for underprivileged children on Squires Gate Lane Blackpool / located on the north side of the road close to the railway line / historical 1964 | National World

Photo Sales
Cocker Street Baths, North Shore

4. Blackpool, 1964

Cocker Street Baths, North Shore | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Pleasure Beach was still in two parts - the Watson Road overpass yet to be built - when this aerial picture was taken in 1964

5. Blackpool, 1964

Blackpool Pleasure Beach was still in two parts - the Watson Road overpass yet to be built - when this aerial picture was taken in 1964 | National World

Photo Sales
A visit to Father Christmas at Lewis's department store , Blackpool in 1964 for Heather Brown (six) and her younger sister Lyndsey (four)

6. Blackpool, 1964

A visit to Father Christmas at Lewis's department store , Blackpool in 1964 for Heather Brown (six) and her younger sister Lyndsey (four) | National World

Photo Sales
