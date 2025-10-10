You can hardly put a pin between the deck chairs on the promenade as people soaked up the sun. Pictures of the fortune tellers, the people who famed in the 1980s, buildings, streets and schools wrap up a great decade.
1. Blackpool, 1980s
Gary Wild 's later kiosk on the southern side of Victoria Street in 1980 before demolition of properties for the final part of the Houndshill Centre | library
2. Blackpool, 1980s
Trams and holidaymakers on the seafront of the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images
3. Blackpool, 1980s
Crowds of holidaymakers and kiosks offering tea, coffee, ices, whelks and cockles and shrimps as snacks on the beach in 1983 | National World
4. Blackpool, 1980s
A tram makes it's way along the seafront | Getty Images
5. Blackpool, 1980s
Soaking up the sun | Getty Images
6. Blackpool 1980s
Fleetwood Town F.C before their F.A. Cup match with Blackpool in 1980 | National World