31 fascinating photos to bring back fond memories of living in Blackpool through the 1980s

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Oct 2025, 13:22 BST

The lead picture in this fantastic gallery shows a rammed promenade on a hot day in the 1980s.

You can hardly put a pin between the deck chairs on the promenade as people soaked up the sun. Pictures of the fortune tellers, the people who famed in the 1980s, buildings, streets and schools wrap up a great decade.

Gary Wild 's later kiosk on the southern side of Victoria Street in 1980 before demolition of properties for the final part of the Houndshill Centre

1. Blackpool, 1980s

Gary Wild 's later kiosk on the southern side of Victoria Street in 1980 before demolition of properties for the final part of the Houndshill Centre | library

Trams and holidaymakers on the seafront of the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

2. Blackpool, 1980s

Trams and holidaymakers on the seafront of the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Crowds of holidaymakers and kiosks offering tea, coffee, ices, whelks and cockles and shrimps as snacks on the beach in 1983

3. Blackpool, 1980s

Crowds of holidaymakers and kiosks offering tea, coffee, ices, whelks and cockles and shrimps as snacks on the beach in 1983 | National World

A tram makes it's way along the seafront

4. Blackpool, 1980s

A tram makes it's way along the seafront | Getty Images

Soaking up the sun

5. Blackpool, 1980s

Soaking up the sun | Getty Images

Fleetwood Town F.C before their F.A. Cup match with Blackpool in 1980

6. Blackpool 1980s

Fleetwood Town F.C before their F.A. Cup match with Blackpool in 1980 | National World

