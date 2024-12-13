Most are long gone, except for a couple of high street names which have moved location. But these were the shops which knitted our wonderful town together and provided food, clothing and every day essentials. They are striking pictures which show how the shops and streets have changed.
1. Blackpool's long lost shops
Timothy Whites Chemist which ended up as Harvey's Furniture Shop on the corner Birley Street | National World
2. Blackpool's long lost shops
A newly completed Lewis's building | National World
3. Church Street 1939 - view from the Grand Theatre door looking towards the promenade
Church Street 1939 - view from the Grand Theatre door looking towards the promenade | National World
4. Blackpool's long lost shops
Staff outside C A Higgins and Company Rock Shop in Talbot Road, Blackpool in 1912 | National World
5. Blackpool's long lost shops
Abingdon Street shop scene in 1930s at the corner of Clifton Street. Bacon and butter | National World
6. Blackpool's long lost shops
Cullen Stores, Beckenham Road, North Shore | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.