4 . Blackpool, 1995

Blackpool called out the guards to make sure everyone was having a good time. After declaring itself an independent principality of fun, the resort hoped to carry on laughing by setting up chuckle check points around the town. Drivers in the resort's main car park complex were greeted by smile sergeants Jenny Clays and Andrea Lew and chuckle corporal Peter Oliver, who reminded them of the town's charter of fun Photo: National World