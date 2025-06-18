It was when Oasis famously played the Empress Ballroom, when Blackpool Airport opened a new terminal and the Bee Gees switched on the Illuminations. Teachers descended on Blackpool for a conference over class sizes and Sooty was in town. Can you remember 1995? These might jog your memory…
A tram at Little Bispham | Dr Neil Clifton (Creative Commons)
Contestants in the Miss Blackpool contest in 1995 cross Talbot Square Photo: National World
Noel Gallagher performing with Oasis in October 1995 at Empress Ballroom Photo: Submit
Blackpool called out the guards to make sure everyone was having a good time. After declaring itself an independent principality of fun, the resort hoped to carry on laughing by setting up chuckle check points around the town. Drivers in the resort's main car park complex were greeted by smile sergeants Jenny Clays and Andrea Lew and chuckle corporal Peter Oliver, who reminded them of the town's charter of fun Photo: National World
Blackpool Lights switch on -1995 , sea of hands for Bee Gees Photo: National World
Blackpool v Wigan Athletic Marsden Cup clash. Roberto Martinez scores a goal Photo: submit