35 nostalgic pictures of 1958 in Blackpool cataloguing life, people and places

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Jun 2025, 08:13 BST

We are throwing back the years with these fabulous pictures of Blackpool in the year of 1958.

It’s outside living memory for many of us and so bring a glimpse of our town 65 years ago. Who knew that gangster Al Capone’s car was sold through auction in Blackpool? Dramatic floods under the railway bridge on Devonshire Road, snow capped roofs and football great Jimmy Armfield’s wedding are among these great pictures which wrap up a year.

The sunken gardens on South Shore Promenade were damaged when gale force winds and high seas breached the sea wall in January 1958

1. Blackpool, 1958

The sunken gardens on South Shore Promenade were damaged when gale force winds and high seas breached the sea wall in January 1958

Christmas parade for RHO Hills in 1958. Photo: Ron White

2. Blackpool, 1958

Christmas parade for RHO Hills in 1958. Photo: Ron White

Marks & Spencer in Church Street

3. Blackpool, 1958

Marks & Spencer in Church Street

Work continues on the Central Promenade subway during the summer of 1958

4. Blackpool 1958

Work continues on the Central Promenade subway during the summer of 1958

Trailer Tram Coastal Tour. The 'Progress' twin tram car 276 at the start of it's first official run to Fleetwood in April 1958 with Blackpool Mayor Ald. H Grimbleston, at the controls.

5. Blackpool, 1958

Trailer Tram Coastal Tour. The 'Progress' twin tram car 276 at the start of it's first official run to Fleetwood in April 1958 with Blackpool Mayor Ald. H Grimbleston, at the controls.

The Choir at Devonshire Road Juniors. Included in the picture are Marilyn Taylor, Susan Ashton, Viv Twemlow, Katherine Lord, Dallas Porter, Bob Hirst, Chris Mitchell, Alan Blofield, Paul Smith, Alan Noble and Jimmy Quigley, Miss Peet and Mr Powell are also in attendance

6. Blackpool, 1958

The Choir at Devonshire Road Juniors. Included in the picture are Marilyn Taylor, Susan Ashton, Viv Twemlow, Katherine Lord, Dallas Porter, Bob Hirst, Chris Mitchell, Alan Blofield, Paul Smith, Alan Noble and Jimmy Quigley, Miss Peet and Mr Powell are also in attendance

