35 nostalgic pictures of 1958 in Blackpool cataloguing life, people and places

It’s outside living memory for many of us and so bring a glimpse of our town 65 years ago. Who knew that gangster Al Capone’s car was sold through auction in Blackpool? Dramatic floods under the railway bridge on Devonshire Road, snow capped roofs and football great Jimmy Armfield’s wedding are among these great pictures which wrap up a year.
