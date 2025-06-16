From sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up four years of memories. You might be pictured…
St Georges CE High School pupils illustrate the business related courses on offer at their school. From left, Helen Cummings, Bethan Wylie, Jessica Holker, Jake Emery and Stephen Hawkins Photo: Bill Johnson
The film crew at Mereside Primary School, 2008. From left, Kayleigh Walsh (9), Keiron Bernthal (10), Hannah Dewhurst (10), Amanda Drury (9) and Paul Stevens (9). Photo: Bill Johnson
Warburtons Business Development Manager Mike Mason with Revoe Primary School (Blackpool) pupils and their new Hi-Viz jackets, 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson
"A Celebration of Talent" at the Winter Gardens Empress Ballroom, Blackpool. Sophie Morrison (9) and some of the Anchorsholme Primary School performers, 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson
Partnership day between Collegiate High School and Blackpool and the Fylde College. Adrian Bamber from the college School of Engineering and Collegiate Design Technology teacher Paul Donoghue swap ideas Photo: Martin Bostock
Gazette Young Seasiders winners at the Grundy Art Gallery - Celine Houghton, Olly Smith and Katie Sanderson of Baines High School Photo: Martin Bostock