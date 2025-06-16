27 brilliant retro pics of Blackpool schools in the noughties from Mereside Primary to Collegiate

These fantastic pictures span the years 2007 to 2010 and bring back memories from schools across Blackpool.

From sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up four years of memories. You might be pictured…

St Georges CE High School pupils illustrate the business related courses on offer at their school. From left, Helen Cummings, Bethan Wylie, Jessica Holker, Jake Emery and Stephen Hawkins

1. Blackpool schools 2007-2010

St Georges CE High School pupils illustrate the business related courses on offer at their school. From left, Helen Cummings, Bethan Wylie, Jessica Holker, Jake Emery and Stephen Hawkins Photo: Bill Johnson

The film crew at Mereside Primary School, 2008. From left, Kayleigh Walsh (9), Keiron Bernthal (10), Hannah Dewhurst (10), Amanda Drury (9) and Paul Stevens (9).

2. Blackpool schools 2007-2010

The film crew at Mereside Primary School, 2008. From left, Kayleigh Walsh (9), Keiron Bernthal (10), Hannah Dewhurst (10), Amanda Drury (9) and Paul Stevens (9). Photo: Bill Johnson

Warburtons Business Development Manager Mike Mason with Revoe Primary School (Blackpool) pupils and their new Hi-Viz jackets, 2009

3. Blackpool schools 2007-2010

Warburtons Business Development Manager Mike Mason with Revoe Primary School (Blackpool) pupils and their new Hi-Viz jackets, 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson

"A Celebration of Talent" at the Winter Gardens Empress Ballroom, Blackpool. Sophie Morrison (9) and some of the Anchorsholme Primary School performers, 2009

4. Blackpool schools 2007-2010

"A Celebration of Talent" at the Winter Gardens Empress Ballroom, Blackpool. Sophie Morrison (9) and some of the Anchorsholme Primary School performers, 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson

Partnership day between Collegiate High School and Blackpool and the Fylde College. Adrian Bamber from the college School of Engineering and Collegiate Design Technology teacher Paul Donoghue swap ideas

5. Blackpool schools 2009-2010

Partnership day between Collegiate High School and Blackpool and the Fylde College. Adrian Bamber from the college School of Engineering and Collegiate Design Technology teacher Paul Donoghue swap ideas Photo: Martin Bostock

Gazette Young Seasiders winners at the Grundy Art Gallery - Celine Houghton, Olly Smith and Katie Sanderson of Baines High School

6. Blackpool schools 2007-2010

Gazette Young Seasiders winners at the Grundy Art Gallery - Celine Houghton, Olly Smith and Katie Sanderson of Baines High School Photo: Martin Bostock

