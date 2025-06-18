They capture the essence of the traditional British seaside resort, along with some of Blackpool’s best-known and loved landmarks and scenery. There are some people pictures, the seafront and lost scenes from a different era.
1. Blackpool, 1925
Church Street, looking towards the Hippodrome with St John Church on the left and the picture theatre Empress on the right | National World
2. Blackpool, 1925
The first major display of illuminations, 1925. | National World
3. Blackpool, 1925
Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road in 1925, it's name is thought to refer to a bridge which crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel. The pub was rebuilt in 1879 and remodelled in the 1930s.
Historical Blackpool from " Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown. | National World
4. Blackpool, 1925
The Royal Hotel in 1925, a few years before it was demolished. It had been known originally as Hull's after Edward Hull, the owner of the extensive Hounds Hill Estate | National World
5. Blackpool 1925
Illuminations Director Mr Fred Field, who re-introduced the Illuminations to Blackpool in 1925, after the First World War | National World
6. Blackpool 1925
St Stephens On The Cliffs, Church, North Shore, Blackpool
The Bishop of Manchester lays the foundatin stone, of the new church of St Stephens | National World