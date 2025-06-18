25 evocative century old photos which capture Blackpool as it was in 1925

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:49 BST

These historic photos go back to 1925 Blackpool and other areas of the Fylde Coast.

They capture the essence of the traditional British seaside resort, along with some of Blackpool’s best-known and loved landmarks and scenery. There are some people pictures, the seafront and lost scenes from a different era.

Church Street, looking towards the Hippodrome with St John Church on the left and the picture theatre Empress on the right

1. Blackpool, 1925

Church Street, looking towards the Hippodrome with St John Church on the left and the picture theatre Empress on the right

The first major display of illuminations, 1925.

2. Blackpool, 1925

The first major display of illuminations, 1925.

Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road in 1925, it's name is thought to refer to a bridge which crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel. The pub was rebuilt in 1879 and remodelled in the 1930s. Historical Blackpool from " Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown.

3. Blackpool, 1925

Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road in 1925, it's name is thought to refer to a bridge which crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel. The pub was rebuilt in 1879 and remodelled in the 1930s. Historical Blackpool from " Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown.

The Royal Hotel in 1925, a few years before it was demolished. It had been known originally as Hull's after Edward Hull, the owner of the extensive Hounds Hill Estate

4. Blackpool, 1925

The Royal Hotel in 1925, a few years before it was demolished. It had been known originally as Hull's after Edward Hull, the owner of the extensive Hounds Hill Estate

Illuminations Director Mr Fred Field, who re-introduced the Illuminations to Blackpool in 1925, after the First World War

5. Blackpool 1925

Illuminations Director Mr Fred Field, who re-introduced the Illuminations to Blackpool in 1925, after the First World War

St Stephens On The Cliffs, Church, North Shore, Blackpool The Bishop of Manchester lays the foundatin stone, of the new church of St Stephens

6. Blackpool 1925

St Stephens On The Cliffs, Church, North Shore, Blackpool The Bishop of Manchester lays the foundatin stone, of the new church of St Stephens

