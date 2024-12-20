30 amazing retro pictures of Blackpool life which throwback 50 years

It’s hard to believe that 1974 was 50 years ago

And it was a time when Blackpool was changing. Buildings were being torn down, in fact whole streets were gone, new places were springing up and there was a whole lot of life going on in our town. These pictures remember the best of ‘half a century’ ago.

Blackpool tattoo expert Jimmy Gould needles more artistry on to the arm of 19-year-old Bill Leeming at his Blackpool studio

1. Blackpool, 1974

Blackpool tattoo expert Jimmy Gould needles more artistry on to the arm of 19-year-old Bill Leeming at his Blackpool studio | National World

10 Giant Spiders ( currently starring in the BBC series) stop the traffic on Blackpool Promenade as they make their way to the Dr Who Exhibition in 1974

2. Blackpool, 1974

10 Giant Spiders ( currently starring in the BBC series) stop the traffic on Blackpool Promenade as they make their way to the Dr Who Exhibition in 1974 | library

Police escorting Manchester United Supporters through the streets of Blackpool for the match at Bloomfield Road in October 1974.

3. Blackpool, 1974

Police escorting Manchester United Supporters through the streets of Blackpool for the match at Bloomfield Road in October 1974. | National World

Adelaide Street / Hounds Hill Post Office / Jasmine House Chinese Restaurant / Coronation Rock / RHO Hills

4. Blackpool, 1974

Adelaide Street / Hounds Hill Post Office / Jasmine House Chinese Restaurant / Coronation Rock / RHO Hills | National World

TVR cars line up waiting for engines and gear boxes, December 1974

5. Blackpool, 1974

TVR cars line up waiting for engines and gear boxes, December 1974 | National World

Construction of the M55 in 1974

6. Blackpool, 1974

Construction of the M55 in 1974 | National World

