27 historical scenes which show Blackpool beach through a century

These incredibly nostalgic pictures from yesteryear capture Blackpool's beach through time.

From the very early days of beach hut changing facilities protecting our ancestor's modesty to the heydays of the 1976 heatwave, the piers, storms, Punch and Judy and everything in between, these photos capture the magic and appeal of our beach.

Blackpool beach during the heatwave of 1976

1. Blackpool Beach through the years

Blackpool beach during the heatwave of 1976 | National World

A child photographs his mother and grandparents on the beach, c1946-c1955. The Promenade provides a backdrop. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

2. Blackpool Beach through the years

A child photographs his mother and grandparents on the beach, c1946-c1955. The Promenade provides a backdrop. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images

A young woman in a knitted bathing costume stands on the beach in the midst of the crowds of holidaymakers, Blackpool, c1946-c1955. Blackpool Tower is visible in the background. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

3. Blackpool Beach through the years

A young woman in a knitted bathing costume stands on the beach in the midst of the crowds of holidaymakers, Blackpool, c1946-c1955. Blackpool Tower is visible in the background. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Bathing machines lined up on the beach in front of the North Pier, 1900 (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Blackpool Beach through the years

Bathing machines lined up on the beach in front of the North Pier, 1900 (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Metropole Hotel 1890-1910. The Hotel Metropole as viewed from the north shore with holidaymakers on the beach in the foreground. It was built during or just after the 1860s. A number of bathing machines are lined up on the beach for potential swimmers. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

5. Blackpool Beach through the years

Metropole Hotel 1890-1910. The Hotel Metropole as viewed from the north shore with holidaymakers on the beach in the foreground. It was built during or just after the 1860s. A number of bathing machines are lined up on the beach for potential swimmers. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Donkeys on the beach by the pier await tourists and holidaymakers, August 1983. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

6. Blackpool Beach through the years

Donkeys on the beach by the pier await tourists and holidaymakers, August 1983. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images

